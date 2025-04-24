A Cosmic Banjo Cover of The Doors Song ‘Riders on the Storm’ Featuring a ‘BanjoSynth’

The creative trio Foggy Mountain Spaceship performed a truly cosmic cover of “Riders on the Storm” by The Doors, featuring their new BS-1 BanjoSynth instrument. What makes this intergalactic version and its video so fitting is that this was the very last song Jim Morrison recorded before his death in 1971.

One of the first songs the band started playing after the arrival of the BanjoSynth was Riders On The Storm by The Doors. The hypnotic bass line, the baritone vocal, the Fender Rhodes tones, exploratory guitar solos, and dorian vamps are all right up our alley! Featuring the BS-1 Banjo Synth, Electric 5-String Banjo, and Banjotron Acoustikit 2000™.

An Introduction to the BS-1 BanjoSynth