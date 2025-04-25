Paul Reubens Shares an Intimate Look Into His Life and Career in the HBO Documentary ‘Pee-wee as Himself’

The late great Paul Reubens talks fondly about his life, his eternal longing to be a showman, the challenges he faces in realizing his dream, his public downfall, his desire for private anonymity, and of course his iconic Pee-wee Herman persona in the intimate HBO two-part documentary Pee-Wee as Himself. The fact that Reubens knew that he was dying at the time of filming makes it that much more powerful.

“Pee-wee as Himself” is the definitive story of the artist and performer Paul Reubens and his indelible alter ego Pee-wee Herman. Rubens’ first film Pee-wee’s Big Adventure and his children’s television series Pee-wee’s Playhouse were cultural touchstones of the 1980s. However, when Reubens was arrested for indecent exposure, the strict separation he created between himself and his alter ego backfired.

The documentary was directed by Matt Wolf for Elara and First Love Films and premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. It was a bit tricky to get Reubens to agree to the project, however, he eventually felt that it was the right thing to do in light of his cancer diagnosis

Prior to his recent death, Reubens spoke in-depth about the kaleidoscopic influences that inspired his groundbreaking work, and the personal tribulations he faced to persevere as an artist. As somebody who lost control of his personal narrative in the media, Reubens found himself at odds with the documentary process. But at the end of his life, he took a leap of faith, and decided that the film should be finished.

Reubens is remembered as a kind man who always looked out for others.

The Origins of the Pee-Wee Herman Character