Natasha Lyonne Fondly Remembers How Paul Reubens Changed Her Life With Kindness

During an interview at The 92nd Street Y in New York City, actress Natasha Lyonne fondly shared with host Josh Horowitz how much she thought of Paul Reubens and how he and his character of Pee-wee Herman changed her life with kindness. In 1986, when she was 6 years old, Lyonne made her television debut as Opal on Pee-wee’s Playhouse.

She further explained that his kindness was not only extended to her, but to the thousands of people to whom he sent birthday and Christmas cards every year.

I was like yeah like Paul you’re such a beautiful human being…everybody came out of the woodwork saying, “oh he sent me a birthday message every year” and he did that for like 10,000 people. Yeah, I mean they were really special. Like getting that Christmas card would mean so much yeah and on your birthday.