The Evolution of Johann Sebastian Bach’s Music From Ages 22 to 65 (1707-1750)

Musician Lord Vinheteiro performed a piano composition that featured the musical evolution of Johann Sebastian Bach from the ages of 22 to 65 (1707-1750). As in previous videos, Vinheteiro flawlessly tinkled the ivories despite staring straight into the camera for much of the time.

The evolution of Bach’s music, from 1707 to 1750. There is music for solo piano, chamber music and orchestral music.