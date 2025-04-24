Affectionate Cockatoo Waits For His Human to Come Home From Work to Tell Him About His Day

An incredibly affectionate umbrella cockatoo named Buster waits all day to greet his human Ken when he comes home from work. Once they’re comfortably seated in the recliner, Buster likes to lean in close and tell Ken all about his day. Ken said that at first, he didn’t want to get another pet, but he couldn’t imagine life without his talkative bird.

When I come in he tells me all about his day A lot of his conversations kind of left to interpretation He usually climbs up in my recliner and he’ll get up in my ear and he nibbles on my ear and it’s like he’s in his happy place. At first I was anti adding another pet but he’s definitely change me. He’s part of the family.

Ken’s wife Jennifer is thrilled to see this wonderful relationship between the two.

He’s not the type of person that really wears his heart on his sleeve, o it’s really endearing for not just me, but his kids to see him and Buster. It’s really sweet to see what a bird can bring out.

When Ken is unavailable, Buster is happy to talk to the family dog.