Slate – An Affordable Highly Customizable Electric Pickup Truck That Can Be Converted Into an SUV

Slate is an affordable EV made in the United States that starts under $20,000 as a basic pickup truck that can be customized with optional accessories. For those wanting a bit more room, there is a package that turns the truck into an SUV.

The interior is completely modular and can be personalized as much as the owner desires. The Slate’s flexibility is the genius behind the design.

We think everyone should be able to personalize their car. But vehicles aren’t built to be customized by non-gearheads (we love you, gearheads). So, we changed that. A Slate is designed for easy DIY (yes, even you). It’s built with more than a hundred Slate Attach Points that fit our ever-expanding range of accessories. So, you can make it whatever you want, whenever you want.

image via Slate

Additionally, Slate can travel 150 miles on a single charge and can be charged at home using a standard electrical outlet, which helps keep costs down for the consumer. The larger the outlet, the faster the charge.

A Slate comes with everything you need to charge at home, no need to buy anything extra. With the included charging cable, you can charge using a regular household outlet. If you have access to a 240-volt outlet (the kind of outlet used for dryers, stoves and other appliances), you can charge faster with Level 2 charging.

Slate also has a custom app that tracks battery life.

Not sure if you’ll need to charge while you’re on the road? With the Slate App, you’ll always know your current range. And nearby charging stations are only a tap away, so you can pull up and plug in. No advance planning needed.

image via Slate

image via Slate

image via Slate

image via Slate

image via Slate

