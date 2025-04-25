Ryan Coogler Explains How He Used Different Aspect Ratios in ‘Sinners’ for Tailored Viewing Experiences

Ryan Coogler, the incredibly talented director of such films as Black Panther and Creed, talked to Kodak about the various sizes of film and aspect ratio techniques he used in his new movie Sinners, in order to provide different experiences for various viewing screens.

Watch Ryan Coogler…break down the range of ways to view Sinners on the big screen.

Aspect Ratios Ryan Coogler

Coogler also did a tour of IMAX headquarters with DP Autumn Durald Arkapaw.

The ‘Sinners’ Trailers

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

