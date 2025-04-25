Ryan Coogler Explains How He Used Different Aspect Ratios in ‘Sinners’ for Tailored Viewing Experiences

Ryan Coogler, the incredibly talented director of such films as Black Panther and Creed, talked to Kodak about the various sizes of film and aspect ratio techniques he used in his new movie Sinners, in order to provide different experiences for various viewing screens.

Watch Ryan Coogler…break down the range of ways to view Sinners on the big screen.

Coogler also did a tour of IMAX headquarters with DP Autumn Durald Arkapaw.

The ‘Sinners’ Trailers