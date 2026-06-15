Musician Plays Bass Guitar While Doing Squats With Hundreds of Pounds Resting on His Upper Back

Alexander Mercieca, a musician and certified CrossFit instructor, demonstrates excellent multitasking by playing different instruments during his weight-training routine.

Examples include doing heavily weighted squats while playing the bass on “Take the Power Back” by Rage Against the Machine, “Sabotage” by Beastie Boys, and “Head Like a Hole” by Nine Inch Nails. Mercieca has between 250 and 315 pounds resting on his upper back during these unique performances.

Playing bass and signing “Take the Power Back” by Rage Against the Machine while squatting 315lbs (to depth) for reps.

Mercieca also played keyboards on “Girls” by Beastie Boys during a one-armed bench press and attempted to play the guitar solo on “Eruption” by Van Halen while riding an exercise bike.



via The Awesomer