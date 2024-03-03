Musician French Fuse encouraged his pet cockatiel to bang a drum as he played the Red Hot Chili Peppers song “Can’t Stop” on guitar. The headbanging bird was accompanied by a howling dog, who provided the vocal track.
Guitarist Rocks Out Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Can’t Stop’ With Headbanging Cockatiel on Drums
Lori Dorn
Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.