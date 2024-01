Musician Plays a Guitar Like a Cello Using Chopstick

Musician HeoWon cleverly used the bass string of an acoustic guitar to play Bach on it like a cello with what appears to be a rosined chopstick as a bow.

Why buy a cello when you have a guitar?

He also combined this cello trick on higher strings along with some fingerstyle strumming on the guitar itself.

This nifty trick was also employed on an electric guitar.