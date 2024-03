A Four-Course Fine Dining Meal Made Out of Play-Doh

Artist Mong Sweets prepared a mouth-watering, four-course fine dining meal made completely out of Play-Doh.

(translated) So today’s food is going to be an expensive four course meal. For the fine dining vibes.

The incredibly realistic meal included a spinach ravioli appetizer, a duck ragu pasta with parmesan cheese, steak with asparagus and mashed potatoes for the main course, and a mango and passionfruit mille-feuille (napoleon) for dessert.