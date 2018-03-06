A Beautiful Pink Winged Stick Insect Who Can Play Dead When Predators Come Close

As part of their Planet Earth series, Great Big Story profiled a pink winged stick insect at the Montreal Zoo Insectarium. Because the pink winged stick insect is nocturnal and has an incredible ability to camouflage and even play dead, they face less threat from predators than they do from the deforestation of their natural Madagascar home, which has put them on the endangered list. Like the black beauty stick insect, hope for the future of the pink winged lies in captive breeding to help to increase their population.

Little is known about stick insects making it difficult to declare the vulnerability of their status in the wild, however this one is endemic to Madagascar and was listed as an endangered species due to aggressive deforestation in the area.