A Lovely Black Beauty Stick Insect Whose Species Could Become Extinct Without Captive Breeding

As part of their Planet Earth series, Great Big Story profiled the very rare, recently discovered black beauty stick insect. Despite having specific defenses, their numbers are dwindling due to the very small area in which they live and the great deal of human interest in these beautiful creatures. Hope for the future of this insect lies in captive breeding to help to increase their population.

Only discovered in 2005, not much is known about these insects, but they are believed to be most active at night when their deep black coloration keeps them hidden from predators. They are also armed with a gland at the rear of their heads which, when threatened, can spray a corrosive, strong-smelling substance. Because their natural habitat is so small, their survival is precarious…

