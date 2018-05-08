Four Pretty Pigs and a Pug Nestle Cozily Inside a Cart While Their Human Shops for Birthday Supplies

A post shared by Prissy and Pop?? (@prissy_pig) on Apr 28, 2018 at 12:44pm PDT

While planning for Priscilla the pig’s fifth birthday, she and all her siblings, including bestie Poppleton once again loaded themselves up into a red shopping cart and comfortably nestled inside with their good pug buddy Pigtail while their human went shopping at the local Tractor Supply Company for all kinds of party supplies.

I took the pigs to Tractor Supply to shop for a present for their piggy sister’s 5th birthday

The party, of course, was a great success with lots of unicorn poop for all.

A post shared by Prissy and Pop?? (@prissy_pig) on Apr 29, 2018 at 5:22pm PDT

via ViralHog