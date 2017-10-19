A Quartet of Pretty Pigs and a Pug Ride Comfortably Around a Feed Supply Store in a Red Shopping Cart

An adorable quartet of pretty pigs, including the very stylish Priscilla and Poppleton were comfortably snuggled inside a shopping cart with their good pug buddy Pigtail riding shotgun while their human went shopping at the local Tractor Supply Company .
It’s not unusual for this fivesome to be seen like this. They bathe, together ride around outside together, hang out by the pool together, swim in the backyard together and go to the beach together, just to name of few of the things they do together.