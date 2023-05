Concerned Parrot Repeatedly Tells His Human It’s Okay

A beautiful red-shouldered macaw named Theo sat on his human Miriam‘s shoulder and repeatedly reassured her, saying it’s okay. He then cuddled close to her face as if to reinforce his encouraging words. Miriam was touched by his concern.

My parrot having compassion and giving me a hug, telling me it’s ok. He was very concerned for me. …He thinks I am sad. What a sweet boy.

Theo often has adorable conversations with Miriam.