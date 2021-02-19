Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

Humorous Parody of On-Screen Bridge Conversations That Took Place on ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’

by on

British comedian Alasdair Beckett-King, who previously summed up the incredibly efficient manner for which Scandinavian crime dramas are known and the distinct Hollywood crime genre of Film Noir, set his sights on outer space. Beckett-King quite humorously parodied the ubiquitous, on-screen bridge conversations that took place during almost every episode of a show like Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Every episode of Popular Space Show: The Next Generation. I can’t believe I shaved my head for this…






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2021 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved