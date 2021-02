British comedian Alasdair Beckett-King, who previously summed up the incredibly efficient manner for which Scandinavian crime dramas are known, took on the distinct Hollywood crime genre of Film Noir. Beckett-King did a spot-on if not over the top impression of a tough-as-nails Humphrey Bogart character. Beckett-King also played a Marlene Dietrich style femme fatale character to sheer perfection.

Every single film noir… sort of. Doris looks alarmingly like my gran.