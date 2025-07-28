A Fantastic Tribute Mashup Honoring the Memory of Ozzy Osbourne

Video editor Bill McClintock created a fantastic tribute to the memory of Ozzy Osbourne, which mashed together Black Sabbath and Ozzy songs with a number of songs by artists from different musical genres. McClintock also used a little bit of guitar work from Randy Rhoads, Jake E. Lee, and Zakk Wylde to seamlessly connect the songs together. While all of McClintock’s mashups are excellent, this one really gets you in the feels.

Thank you, Ozzy.

