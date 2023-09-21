A Sublime Mashup of Aretha Franklin’s ‘Chain of Fools’ With Black Sabbath’s ‘Supernaut’

Creative video editor Bill McClintock combined the great Aretha Franklin‘s sublime vocals on “Chain of Fools” and the music of the classic Black Sabbath song “Supernaut” with amazing results. McClintock also used a little bit of guitar work from Randy Rhoads, Jake E. Lee, and Zakk Wylde to flawlessly connect the two songs together.

Music used in this mashup: Black Sabbath – Supernaut Aretha Franklin – Chain of Fools Ozzy Osbourne – Mr. Crowley (Randy Rhoads) Ozzy Osbourne – Bark at the Moon (Jake E. Lee) Ozzy Osbourne – I Don’t Wanna Stop (Zakk Wylde)