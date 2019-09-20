Combustible Mashup Combining Black Sabbath With CCR’s ‘Run Through the Jungle’ and Ohio Players ‘Fire’

Prolific video editor Bill McClintock (previously) has created a truly combustible mashup combining a number of Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne songs with the fiercely anti-war anthem “Run Through the Jungle” by Creedence Clearwater Revival and the sultry sound of the Ohio Players singing “Fire”. The combination is fairly mind-blowing, particularly with images of war scattered throughout the video.
Creedence Clearwater Revival – Run Through the Jungle
Black Sabbath – Into the Void, Children of the Grave, Black Sabbath
Ozzy Osbourne – Crazy Train
Ohio Players – Fire