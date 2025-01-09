A Pop-Metal Mashup of Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’ With Black Sabbath’s ‘Sabbath Bloody Sabbath’
Prolific remix master Bill McClintock created a pop-metal mashup with the unlikely pairing of the Britney Spears song “Toxic” and the Black Sabbath song “Sabbath Bloody Sabbath”. McClintock also sprinkled in a little bit of the classic Mötley Crue song “Girls Girls Girls” for some continuity.
Music used in this mashup: Britney Spears – Toxic
Black Sabbath – Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
Motley Crue – Girls, Girls, Girls