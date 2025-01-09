A Pop-Metal Mashup of Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’ With Black Sabbath’s ‘Sabbath Bloody Sabbath’

Prolific remix master Bill McClintock created a pop-metal mashup with the unlikely pairing of the Britney Spears song “Toxic” and the Black Sabbath song “Sabbath Bloody Sabbath”. McClintock also sprinkled in a little bit of the classic Mötley Crue song “Girls Girls Girls” for some continuity.

Music used in this mashup: Britney Spears – Toxic

Black Sabbath – Sabbath Bloody Sabbath

Motley Crue – Girls, Girls, Girls

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

