A Startled Owl Puffs Up to Appear Much Larger In Order to Intimidate an Equally Defensive Family Cat

A startled owl employed the defensive posturing technique of puffing out feathers to appear much larger in order to intimidate a family cat in a Belgian backyard. The alarmed feline became equally puffed up at the sight of the strigidae stranger, leading to a standoff between the two.

We looked outside and saw our cat in our garden in front of the owl. It was so amazing that I recorded this scene. When I decided to go outside to have a better look, the owl flew away.

Perhaps another version of “The Owl and the Pussycat”?

