Pet Otter Lovingly Carries His Favorite Toy in One Paw

An adorable pet otter named Kotaro lovingly carried his favorite toy mouse around the house and up the stairs in one paw. The toy was given to him several years ago and had been forgotten for a while. However, Kotaro fell in love with the toy again when it was brought back to his attention.

Sorry for abandoning you. Just like old times. You lost your wheels. Don’t worry, I’ll carry you.