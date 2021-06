Two rat curious pet otters named Kotaro and Hana (previously) were invited into the kitchen to watch their devoted human pop some popcorn with an automatic popcorn maker. The otters were completely entranced at first. Yet, when the kernels started exploding, the lutrine pair became utterly baffled and made a run for it.

Once it was safe, Kotaro and Hana returned, only to find out that they really weren’t too fond of popcorn after all.

via Miss Cellania