Non-Player Characters (NPCs) Hard at Work Earning a Living in ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’

Film collective Total Refusal created “Hardly Working”, a compilation of a number of scenes from Red Dead Redemption 2 where no action took place other than the daily work the Non-Player Characters (NPC) in the game were doing to earn a living. While These characters normally act as filler, however when the primary game is taking place elsewhere, it’s interesting to find out what these workers are doing and how they go about it.

Hardly Working sheds a limelight on the very characters that normally remain in the background of video games: NPCs. They are non-player characters that populate the digital world as extras to create the appearance of normality.

via Vimeo Staff Picks