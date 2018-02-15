No Spectators, A Show at the Smithsonian Featuring Amazing Large Scale Burning Man Installations

A post shared by Rene Smith (@renejsmith) on Oct 14, 2016 at 6:55pm PDT

The large scale installations of Burning Man have always been larger than life creations of wonder that could only be seen during the event and in pictures thereafter, mostly due to the fact that much of the art is burned on the last day of the event. Luckily some of these grand pieces were spared the flame and will be featured in the Renwick Gallery at the Smithsonian American Art Museum show “No Spectators: The Art of Burning Man“. Similar to the “City of Dust” show that took place in Reno, Nevada, “No Spectators” explores the rich culture of creativity that happens for and during TTITD.

No Spectators: The Art of Burning Man brings the large-scale, participatory work from this desert gathering to the nation’s capital for the first time. The exhibition takes over the entire Renwick Gallery building, bringing alive the maker culture and creative spirit of this cultural movement. Immersive room-sized installations, costumes, jewelry, and ephemera transport visitors to the gathering’s famed “Playa,” while photographs and archival materials from the Nevada Museum of Art trace Burning Man’s growth and its bohemian roots.

This two phase show runs from March 30, 2018 through January 21, 2019, with the first floor closing on September 16, 2018

Works by Candy Chang, Marco Cochrane, Duane Flatmo, Michael Garlington and Natalia Bertotti, Five Ton Crane Arts Collective, Scott Froschauer, Android Jones, and Richard Wilks will be on view through September 16, 2018.

Works by David Best, FoldHaus Art Collective, Aaron Taylor Kuffner, HYBYCOZO (Yelena Filipchuk and Serge Beaulieu), Christopher Schardt, and Leo Villareal will remain on view through January 21, 2019.

Tickets for the show’s opening party are available through the Renwick Gallery site

Ticket price includes a preview of the exhibition, savory treats, open bar, valet parking, and tours of the outdoor extension Beyond the Renwick. Burning Man festive attire encouraged.

