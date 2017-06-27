City of Dust: The Evolution of Burning Man, A Multimedia Exhibition at the Nevada Museum of Art

Beginning July 1, 2017, the Nevada Museum of Art in Reno will be presenting “City of Dust:The Evolution of Burning Man“, a rich multimedia retrospective of the annual festival that has taken place in the Black Rock Desert since 1991. The exhibition incorporates photos, art, journals, film, music, vehicles and stories from a variety of characters including as Larry Harvey, John Law, Michael Mikel, Marian Goodell, Christine Kristen, David Best, Philo Northrup, Harrod Blank, Charles Linville and many others who have been involved with the event throughout the years. The exhibition runs through January 7, 2018.

For the first time ever, explore the remarkable story of how the legendary Nevada gathering known as Burning Man evolved through collaborative ritual from humble countercultural roots on San Francisco’s Baker Beach into the world-famous desert convergence it is today. Never-before-seen photographs, artifacts, journals, sketches, and notebooks reveal how this temporary experimental desert city came to be—and how it continues to evolve.