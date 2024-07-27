‘New York Nico’s Guide to NYC’, A New Book Featuring Favorite Places and People Within the Five Boroughs

Filmmaker New York Nico (Nicolas Heller) of Heller Films announced the release of his debut book New York Nico’s Guide to New York City. Not only does the native New Yorker talk about his favorite local spots around the five boroughs, but the people behind them.

In this must-have city guide, New York Nico takes readers on an epic tour of his 100 can’t-miss NYC spots, including food, shopping, and so much more. As he traverses the five boroughs, he offers a raw and authentic “locals-only” guide to the city so nice they named it twice. But behind every New York institution are the personalities who make them special.

Heller has been working on this for the past two years, interviewing, documenting and photographing the people who capture the true essence of New York City. The illustrations by Chrism Wilson add a wonderfully whimsical note to the project.

New York Nico’s Guide to New York City is being published by Dey Street Books and is currently available for pre-order with a release date of October 22, 2024.

NEW YORK NICO’S GUIDE TO NYC comes out via Dey Street on October 22nd. Pre-order your copy ….Please consider ordering via Bookshop.org as they funnel all orders to independent book sellers.