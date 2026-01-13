A Funny Compilation of News Bloopers in 2025

As they’ve done in previous years, News Be Funny has put together a very amusing compilation of some of the funniest news bloopers that aired around the world in 2025.

Watch the best news bloopers 2025!

Some of the feature stories include a reporter throwing a rubber chicken to measure snow height, a newscaster giggling about the Maxwell House rebrand to “Maxwell Apartment”, a reporter who can’t speak after eating the hottest wings in Great Britain, a pair of twins in Australia speaking as one, and several more. As always, there was lots of giggling over mispronounced words.