Kraftwerk Makes Their British Televison Debut With ‘Autobahn’ in 1975 on BBC’s ‘Tomorrow’s World’
The inimitable German electronic band Kraftwerk made their first British TV appearance in 1975 on the BBC show Tomorrow’s World. The narrator explains how the group captured sounds from the Autobahn near their studio in Düsseldorf, Germany, and ingeniously used them in their iconic, aptly named 22-minute machinemusik symphony “Autobahn”.
