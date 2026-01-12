A Tiny Deer Spars With a Giant Playful Rhinoceros

A tiny Chinese muntjac deer adorably sparred with a giant playful rhinoceros at the Wroclaw Zoo in Poland. The deer, who only weighs about 28 pounds, showed no fear when going head to head against a 1.7 ton opponent. According to the Zoo, the rhino needed to expend some energy.

(translated) His partner is in heat, and the bachelor is pumping with testosterone. He needs to release his energy and show who’s boss – even if his sparring partner weighs 1.7 tonnes. Who would have thought that such a warrior could be hidden in that tiny body?

In actuality, the pair are very friendly to one another, enjoy each other’s company quite a bit, and will even share a meal together.

(translated) Rhinos with muntjac have lived together in our zoo for years, they have separate bedrooms, but a common “yard”. They eat hay together from more than one plate and there is usually full agreement here.