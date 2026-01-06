Nancy Wilson of Heart Shows How to Play Led Zeppelin’s ‘The Battle of Evermore’ on Mandolin

Legendary guitarist Nancy Wilson of the band Heart, who previously explained how she stole the riff for “Barracuda” and explained in great detail how to play the acoustic intro to the band’s 1975 hit “Crazy on You”, showed how to play the Led Zeppelin song “The Battle of Evermore” on mandolin with just a few simple chords.

She doesn’t play it exactly like Jimmy, but I like what she’s done with it. …NOTE to anybody about to leave a comment that JPJ played the mandolin in Zeppelin: Jimmy Page played mandolin on this song (JPJ played acoustic guitar).

This clip, like the others, was taken from the 1996 Nancy Wilson: Instructional Guitar DVD.

Heart Performing ‘The Battle of Evermore’ in 1995