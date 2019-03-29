Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Nancy Wilson of Heart Shares How the Iconic Riff From ‘Barracuda’ Was Borrowed From a Nazareth Song

by at on

On an episode of the Loudwire series Gear Factor, legendary guitarist Nancy Wilson of the band Heart shared how she and her sister Ann Wilson became involved in music, how The Beatles inspired them at a young age, where they played their first gig and how they borrowed from Nazareth the iconic riff at the beginning of “Barracuda”.

We’d been opening for a band called Nazareth in Europe …and Nazareth had a hit with a Joni Mitchell song they covered called ‘This Flight Tonight’ that kind of had that riff. So we kind of borrowed that and we made it into ‘Barracuda’. And then we saw the guys from Nazareth later and they were pissed.

Here’s the original version of the song.





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved