An Ingenious ‘Magic Piano’ That Visualizes Every Note Using Bioluminescence Instead of CGI

He Tongxue and the engineers at HTX Studio, who previously created trash cans that automatically catch rubbish in mid-air, set out on a journey to build a piano that visualizes every note played using bioluminescence instead of CGI. This project took three years to complete, as the solution wasn’t readily available.

This project actually started nearly three years ago, but it was put on hold multiple times because we weren’t satisfied with the results. However, we never gave up on that image in our heads. And finally, I can say we did it

When an accident flooded the entire system, he decided to start over, and eventually he realized he could use natural bioluminescent algae to make every keystroke visible.

What you see glowing is a type of bioluminescent algae. Around the world you can see this blue glow in coastal waters It’s caused by a reaction between luciferin and luciferase when the algae are stimulated. We didn’t spray algae into water, we filled the entire tank with them then disturbed them with bubbles so they would glow all the way to the surface

Magic Trash Cans