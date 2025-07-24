Chinese Engineers Build an Amazing Series of Trash Cans That Automatically Catch Rubbish in Mid-Air

The engineers at HTX Studio created an amazing series of trash cans that automatically catch rubbish in mid-air wherever they’re thrown and empty themselves when full.

Our studio is a mess. There’s always garbage on the tables, on the floor and the bins are always full. At first I thought the problem was simply not enough trash cans So I bought more …Then I had a thought: What if the train bin catches trash mid-air and then empties itself automatically?

There are three different versions of these clever trash bins, with at least one that also doubles as a cat toy.

With the basic function working we created three specialized bins. One can mop the floor plays rock-paper-scissors with you. Make you feel invincible One has a lid so it can now …talk trash…. And then came the ultimate bin The Punishment Bin equipped with a soft dart launcher If someone litters you can remote control it to fire a warning shot. Swap the dart for a laser pointer and you’ve got a mobile cat toy. Link them all to the same remote and you can take your bins for a walk.

via The Awesomer