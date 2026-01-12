A Drone-Powered Flying Umbrella That Automatically Follows the Person Around

John Xu of I Build Stuff, who previously built a drone-powered flying umbrella, updated his ingenious design, programming the umbrella to be completely autonomous so that it would follow him around wherever he went.

This is a flying umbrella and today we’re going to make it follow me around. This is version two of my flying umbrella project. Version one was built all the way back in 2024. …Except as thousands of you guys pointed out, it doesn’t follow you. What if you made the drone follow you instead of using a controller?

Xu documented the entire project, noting that it took a great a bit of time to get it right. Yet in doing so, he learned a little something about himself.

When we started this project, every single detail mattered. So, when things went wrong or weren’t perfect, it always felt crushing. But over the past year, I’ve learned that you can’t let perfectionism stop you from finishing. Sometimes it’s not about making something perfect. It’s about making it real. And once it was finally real, there was only one thing left – to test. ..That’s right. This thing even works in heavy rain.

The Original Flying Umbrella From 2024

