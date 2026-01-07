Devoted Squirrel Visits His Rescuing Humans Every Day

A devoted little squirrel named Mr. Peaches visits his beloved human Linda every day, even though he has every opportunity to leave at any time. Mr. Peaches was rescued by Linda as a baby and seems to know that he is loved by Linda and her family.

Four years ago, I rescued Mr. Peaches and he still comes back to visit to this day He knows when it’s playtime and I will come after a day’s work and sit outside and play with him and he’ll get a butt rub. And he kisses me, so I guess he knows he’s loved.

The rescue of Mr. Peaches has led Linda to write a book and to rescue more squirrels.

Mr. Peaches’s life and his story really inspired me and changed my life in a way that I never expected. A lot of his little fans said to me, you know, you should write a book. …and shortly after that I was contacted and subsequently rescued two more squirrels.