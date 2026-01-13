Two Cats Play Two Theremins at the Same Time

A pair of adorable cats who live with musicians Thomas Hughes and Gretchen Lohse of Carol Cleveland Sings decided to join in the fun, performing a rather discordant song on two theremins at the same time. The cats played the instrument by sparring with each other and investigating the theremin itself. After a while, one of the cats had had enough and just decided to sing alone.

2 Cats 2 Theremins

Two Cats One Theremin

One Cat One Synthesizer

via Miss Cellania