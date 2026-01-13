A Two-Part HBO Documentary That Celebrates the Legendary Comedic Genius of Mel Brooks

Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! is a two-part HBO documentary by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio that celebrates the legendary comedian and his ongoing mission to make people laugh. The documentary also looks at Brook’s beginnings, his work with Carl Reiner, his refusal to ever act his age, and the profound way he inspired the comedians who came after him.

From directors Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, the two-part documentary.

The 99 Year Old Man! premieres January 22 and January 23, 2026 on HBO Max.

Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.



