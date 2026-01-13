A Two-Part HBO Documentary That Celebrates the Legendary Comedic Genius of Mel Brooks

Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! is a two-part HBO documentary by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio that celebrates the legendary comedian and his ongoing mission to make people laugh. The documentary also looks at Brook’s beginnings, his work with Carl Reiner, his refusal to ever act his age, and the profound way he inspired the comedians who came after him.

From directors Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, the two-part documentary.

The 99 Year Old Man! premieres January 22 and January 23, 2026 on HBO Max.