Musicians From Around the World Join the Original Members of The Doors to Play ‘Riders on the Storm’

Talented musicians from around the world joined John Densmore and Robbie Krieger, the two remaining original members of The Doors, in a haunting Playing For Change performance of “Riders on the Storm” while paying tribute to the late great Ray Manzarek and Jim Morrison. This performance was in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the band.

Over 20 musicians from eight different countries joined in on this powerful piece.

The Full List of Musicians

The Doors: John Densmore, Robby Krieger, Jim Morrison, Ray Manzarek- Drums, Guitar, Vocals Red Cloud Drum Group – Percussion Aaron White – Acoustic Guitar, Vocals Micah Nelson – Harmonica Lukas Nelson – Vocals, Guitar Sierra Ferrell – Vocals Rami Jaffee – Piano William Barton – Didgeridoo Don Was – Bass Boboulay Sissokho – Kora Macarena Montesinos – Cello Guarani Andeva Group – Percussion Iron Cult Dancers – Dancers Izzana Jaa – Vocals Ezequiel Acosta – Bandoneón Erik Prevost David – Trumpet