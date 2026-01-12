Musicians From Around the World Join the Original Members of The Doors to Play ‘Riders on the Storm’

Talented musicians from around the world joined John Densmore and Robbie Krieger, the two remaining original members of The Doors, in a haunting Playing For Change performance of “Riders on the Storm” while paying tribute to the late great Ray Manzarek and Jim Morrison. This performance was in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the band.

Over 20 musicians from eight different countries joined in on this powerful piece.

Joined by over 20 musicians and dancers from eight different countries, this powerful performance is in celebration of The Doors 60th Anniversary, and it reimagines a classic anthem through the lens of unity, hope, and musical connection that knows no boundaries.

The Full List of Musicians

The Doors: John Densmore, Robby Krieger, Jim Morrison, Ray Manzarek- Drums, Guitar, Vocals

Red Cloud Drum Group – Percussion

Aaron White – Acoustic Guitar, Vocals

Micah Nelson – Harmonica

Lukas Nelson – Vocals, Guitar

Sierra Ferrell – Vocals

Rami Jaffee – Piano

William Barton – Didgeridoo

Don Was – Bass

Boboulay Sissokho – Kora

Macarena Montesinos – Cello

Guarani Andeva Group – Percussion

Iron Cult Dancers – Dancers

Izzana Jaa – Vocals

Ezequiel Acosta – Bandoneón

Erik Prevost David – Trumpet

