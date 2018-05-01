The Nap4Lyme Challenge, A Slumberous Way to Raise Funds and Awareness About Lyme Disease

The resilient Irene McGee, an alumnae of Real World Seattle, good friend of Laughing Squid and Lyme disease spokesperson has come up with a rather slumberous and luxurious idea to raise funds and awareness around Lyme Disease. The only thing that participating “Naptivists” need to do is to take a nap and share a picture of said nap on social media with the hashtag #Nap4Lyme.

Nap4Lyme is asking all social media users for the month of May to take a nap, snap-a-nap with the hashtag #Nap4Lyme. Tag your friends in need of a nap and donate. All proceeds will go to Lyme Disease awareness and research for a cure. Snap-a-nap tag your friends and use the hashtag #nap4lyme www.nap4lyme.org All donations raised are tax deductible.