11 Year Old Music Prodigy Nandi Bushell Joins Foo Fighters on Stage to Play Drums on ‘Everlong’

Nandi Bushell, the amazing 11 year old musical prodigy who previously challenged Dave Grohl to a drum battle and spoke with him via video chat, joined the Foo Fighters onstage to play drums on an incredible version of the band’s sublime song “Everlong” during a show at The Forum in Los Angeles on August 26, 2021. Drummer Taylor Hawkins was more than happy to relinquish his seat to Nandi and she was more than thrilled about the opportunity to do so for the one song.
It Happened!!! It was EPIC!!! Thank you so much Foo Fighters. Thank you to everyone who made it possible for me to jam with Mr. Grohl – Its my Daddy who filmed the video and is screaming a lot.