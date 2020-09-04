fbpx

10 Year Old Drum Prodigy Challenges Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl to Drum Battle With a Cover of ‘Everlong’

Nandi Bushell, an amazing musical prodigy, performed a truly badass drum cover of the classic Foo Fighters song “Everlong”. The 10-year-old performed the song with rapid-fire skill and the expert ease that’s usually found in someone who’s many times her age. Nonetheless, Nandi is a big fan of the band and hopes to play with them someday.

My dream is to one day jam with Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins and all the Foo Fighters! Mr Grohl I would love to have a drum battle with you! I LOVE Everlong it’s really hard to play as it’s so fast but so much FUN!!!

Nandi also challenged frontman Dave Grohl to a drum battle, just because she loves the band so much.

Grohl happily answered the challenge with a performance of “Dead End Friends” by supergroup Them Crooked Vultures of which Grohl is a part.

At the end of his response, Grohl put the challenge back in Nandi’s court. Nandi readily accepted

Although she won the battle, Nandi reminded everyone that this challenge was all in good fun.

Nandi isn’t just a drummer, she plays guitar, bass, keyboards, and other instruments with amazing skill.


