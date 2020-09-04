10 Year Old Drum Prodigy Challenges Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl to Drum Battle With a Cover of ‘Everlong’

Nandi Bushell, an amazing musical prodigy, performed a truly badass drum cover of the classic Foo Fighters song “Everlong”. The 10-year-old performed the song with rapid-fire skill and the expert ease that’s usually found in someone who’s many times her age. Nonetheless, Nandi is a big fan of the band and hopes to play with them someday.

My dream is to one day jam with Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins and all the Foo Fighters! Mr Grohl I would love to have a drum battle with you! I LOVE Everlong it’s really hard to play as it’s so fast but so much FUN!!!

Nandi also challenged frontman Dave Grohl to a drum battle, just because she loves the band so much.

Grohl happily answered the challenge with a performance of “Dead End Friends” by supergroup Them Crooked Vultures of which Grohl is a part.

At the end of his response, Grohl put the challenge back in Nandi’s court. Nandi readily accepted

This is UNREAL! I can’t believe Dave Grohl actually accepted my drum battle, Thank you! Now it’s my turn to learn ‘dead end friends’ by @crookedvultures! I am going to checkmate this one too! Thank you Harper for lending your Dad the kit! @foofighters #davegrohl #foofighters pic.twitter.com/gAyoVYSySM — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) August 29, 2020

It was an honour to be part of the most #EPIC #ROCK in battle in #HISTORY! With the most awesome, fun, kind and legendary #DaveGrohl! Thank you for giving me this incredible opportunity. I am extremely grateful. The Rock Gods of old are happy! @foofighters @crookedvultures pic.twitter.com/Fyk4AyQ7pg — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) September 3, 2020

Although she won the battle, Nandi reminded everyone that this challenge was all in good fun.

Awesome art by @blakely737 — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) August 30, 2020

It’s official! I won round one! This is EPIC!!! I am so proud! Thank you #DaveGrohl @foofighters https://t.co/OKUNISsUaZ — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) September 4, 2020

Nandi isn’t just a drummer, she plays guitar, bass, keyboards, and other instruments with amazing skill.