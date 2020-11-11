Dave Grohl Invites 10 Year Old Music Prodigy Nandi Bushell to Perform on Stage With the Foo Fighters

Nandi Bushell, the amazing musical prodigy who challenged Dave Grohl to a drum battle, finally got a chance to speak with Grohl face-to-face via video chat organized by The New York Times. Grohl was happy to meet Nandi, was wonderfully deferential to the little girl’s immense talent, asked to write a song with her and even invited her to play onstage with the Foo Fighters when they return to the UK. Nandi was thrilled to meet Grohl and have the opportunity to play with him.

Meeting Mr. Grohl was one of the best experiences of my life! Dave Grohl is so awesome, kind and friendly! I can’t believe he wants to write a song with me and asked me to perform on stage with the Foo Fighters.