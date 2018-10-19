MTA Partners With NYPD Transit to Give NYC Subway Riders an Elaborate Haunted Halloween Experience

The folks at the Metropolitan Transit Authority partnered up with the Transit Unit of the NYPD to turn the Union Square subway station on the 4 line into an elaborately decorated, truly haunted Halloween experience for their riders on October 18th and 19th.

Amongst the scary sights were costumed friends and family of the officers floating around the station, an officer with a severe facial injury, a creepy Pennywise clown happy to talk to anyone, a haunted house behind a construction door and a subway car full of ghosts, ghouls and zombies. Per Gothamist, this event, unlike other real life subway nightmares, is not required passage for an evening commute.

Perhaps you will be relieved to learn that Haunted Subway is an optional hell, and just means that officers within the transit bureau built a haunted house in a corner of the station. It’s a special activity officers cooked up sometime in July, for the kids, according to NYPD spokesperson Sgt. Carlos Nieves.

The next stop…14 St. Union SCARE!! Today is the last day for the #HauntedSubway…Come down & get your screams on! ? pic.twitter.com/sDtxHqsfrA — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) October 19, 2018

We’ll close the #HauntedSubway with this photo from inside courtesy of the one and only NYPD Photo Unit Couldn’t stop by? We’ll see you tomorrow 4-7pm at Union Square pic.twitter.com/mPhuYozmG5 — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) October 18, 2018

…and we are open for boos-ness!? pic.twitter.com/PFBtMkQp6B — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) October 19, 2018

via Gothamist