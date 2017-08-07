The Lyrics of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Democracy’ Narrate Furtive Glimpses Into the Third Season of ‘Mr. Robot’

In a truly powerful trailer for the the third season of the eerily auspicious USA Network series Mr. Robot, a stark story is silently told through furtive glimpses into each character’s life while the lyrics of the Leonard Cohen song”Democracy” are spoken in the background. The third season premieres Oct. 11, 2017.
Season 3 will explore each character’s motivations and the disintegration between Elliot and Mr. Robot. The series also stars Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin, Martin Wallström, Grace Gummer, Michael Cristofer, Bobby Cannavale, Stephanie Corneliussen and BD Wong.
Democracy by the legendary Leonard Cohen.
It’s coming from the sorrow in the street
The holy places where the races meet
From the homicidal bitchin’
That goes down in every kitchen
To determine who will serve and who will eat
From the wells of disappointment
Where the women kneel to pray
For the grace of God in the desert here
And the desert far away:
Democracy is coming to the USA
…I’m sentimental, if you know what I mean
I love the country but I can’t stand the scene
And I’m neither left or right
I’m just staying home tonight