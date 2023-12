A Flowing Mashup of 2023 Movie Trailers

Video editor Sleepy Skunk released his annual movie trailer mashup for 2023, which connects together the seminal films from the year.

Happy Holidays movie buffs!

The mashup is divided into three sections, as indicated by songs. The first part features “Storms in Africa” by Enya, the second “Crazy” by Doechii, and the third “Can You Hear The Music” by Ludwig Göransson.