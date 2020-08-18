A Miniature Marble Music Machine Made In Tribute to the Original Hand-Cranked Version by Wintergatan

Swedish artist and craftsman Love Hulten (previously) has created a beautiful tribute to musician Martin Molin and Wintergatan with MMXS, a miniature version of Molin’s incredible Marble Machine X. The difference between the two, other than size, is that Hulten’s miniature version runs on a motor to drive the gears and uses a synthesizer in addition the marbles in order to generate music.

MMXS is a tribute to Wintergatan and a miniature homage to the band’s ongoing music project Marble Machine X. The programming wheel design of MMXS imitates Molin’s original, but instead of tactile interaction and acoustic elements – MMXS relies on a DC motor for mechanics combined with sounds generated by a synthesizer(Axoloti Core).

