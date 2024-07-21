Why Mites Are Deliberately Added to the Aging Process of French Mimolette Cheese

Culinary channel Come to Cheesus explained the history of Mimolette, a French cheese from Lille that was originally made to mimic Edam cheese from The Netherlands when international imports came to a halt. The similarities all but disappeared when flour mites were deliberately added to the aging process to enhance the flavor of the cheese. Just don’t eat the rind.

Let’s get into Mimolette. Made in Lille, France, this cheese has been around for centuries, all the way back to the days of Louis 14th. Cheese Mites play an unexpected role in the creation of this cheese and some surprising benefits.